Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails coin toss: should you choose Heads, Tails or No deal?

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails choice in chapter 9 might seem small, but it determines a lot: which dress Cloud wears later, for example, as well different side quests for either Sam or Madam M.

It all starts in chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, when Chocobo Sam presents you with a choice to make: will the coin land on heads or tails? Of course, you also have the option to say No Deal and not play along with his bet. You initially go to Sam to ask for help to get into Don Corneo's place to save Tifa, and this requires you to choose from a series of different dialogue responses throughout the chapter. It's not immediately obvious what these choices do from the outset, but each choice you make will determine which dress Cloud will end up wearing out of a possible three, and also lead you to do different side quests for either Sam or Madam M.

How the Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails choice affects the game

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails question is tied to other choices you make in chapter 9. Some of the dialogue responses seem more minor than others, but it appears to boil down to four key points where your decisions affect the overall outcome:

Whether you choose to help Johnny when he appears with the Johnny Vagabond discovery

Whether you choose Heads, Tails or No deal with Sam

Which massage you choose to have from Madam M

Which side quests you do or don't complete

So what you decide to do with these options depends on what dress you want Cloud to wear, and what side quests you're looking to complete. After trying out several combinations, we'll rundown what choices lead to which outcomes and how you can get each dress for Cloud.

How to unlock different Dresses for Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Unlocking different dresses for Cloud depends on the combination of all the things we’ve mentioned so far - key dialogue options, choosing heads or tails, the massage choices, and which side quests you complete. Coming up we’ve got the choices you need to make to get three different dress options.

The simple black and grey dress - Chocobo Sam's side quests

(Image credit: Square Enix)

During my first playthrough, I ended up getting the simple black dress for Cloud and I didn't finish the side quests for Sam completely before progressing, which could also factor into this outcome. For clarity's sake, I'll outline every choice I made from those you're presented with throughout the chapter that led to these outcomes.

Describing Tifa to Chocobo Sam - Choose: “She's a great fighter”

Followed Johnny - Yeah or No response - Choose: “No”

Chocobo Sam coin toss - Heads, Tails or No Deal: Choose “Heads”

Madam M Massage - Choose “Standard Course 1000 Gil option”

Opinion on Aerith's outfit: Choose “Looks comfortable”

After making these choices, you'll then proceed to the colosseum, and after you've successfully defeated every opponent, you return to Madam M, which will trigger Sam's side quests The Party Never Stops and Dynamite Body along with the universal side quest Burning Thighs.

When you proceed on in the main quest after these side quests are given, you'll be tasked with dancing at the Honey Bee Inn to impress Andrea. How well you perform in the dancing mini-game appears to just determine whether you earn a special gift from Andrea, and it can also bag you the Dancing Star trophy. After the dancing sequence, Cloud should be in a simple black dress.

The corseted blue dress - Chocobo Sam's side quests

(Image credit: Square Enix)

This time around I tried out some alternative dialogue responses and made sure to complete every side quest that was available to me after making these choices to get a different outcome.

Describing Tifa to Chocobo Sam - Choose: “She's in great shape”

Followed Johnny - Yeah or No response - Choose: “Yeah”

Chocobo Sam coin toss - Heads, Tails, or No Deal - Choose “No Deal”

Madam M Massage - Choose: “Poor Man's Course 100 Gil”

Opinion on Aerith's outfit - Choose “It's alright”

This will once again trigger Sam's route of side quests. This time around, I completed every side quest before proceeding, which along with these responses resulted in Cloud wearing the corseted blue dress.

The extravagant dress - Madam M's side quests

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The final dress requires you to unlock Madam M's route and complete the side quests she gives you. In order to trigger her requests, these are the choices I made.

Describing Tifa to Chocobo Sam - Choose: “She's great at handling the books”

Followed Johnny - No (ignored him completely)

Chocobo Sam coin toss - Heads, Tails, or No deal - Choose “Heads”

Madam M Massage - Choose “Luxury Course 3000 Gil”

Opinion on Aerith's outfit - Choose “ Looks comfortable”

After the colosseum, you should now trigger Madam M's side quests The Price of Thievery and Shears' Counterattack, along with Burning Thighs. After completing all of these requests and progressing, Cloud will be wearing the more extravagant pale lavender dress complete with frills and a little rose decal.

As you can see, some of the responses were the same, but it appears to depend on specific choices relating to how you interact with Johnny, what you choose to make with Sam and Madam M, and if and what side quests you complete.

Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Remake tips to make the most out of your time in Midgar.