Final Fantasy 16 could be announced during PS5 showcase according to latest rumour

Another rumour is currently doing the rounds that suggests Final Fantasy 16 could be announced during Sony’s upcoming PS5 showcase later this week.

The latest rumour surfaced on Reddit (via PushSquare) after Square Enix game producer Shinji Hashimoto posted a tweet reacting to the news of the PS5 showcase. The tweet was swiftly deleted, but a screengrab of the original tweet can still be seen on Imgur.

Of course, this might not have any bearing at all, and could simply just be Hashimoto expressing excitement over the showcase, but fans are speculating over whether this hints at Square Enix's involvement in the upcoming event. This latest tweet follows the recent discovery of a Final Fantasy 16 Twitter account, which is adding more fuel to the rumour fire. It’s still not clear if this account is legitimately official, but it does appear to go in line with other official accounts for Final Fantasy titles.

Sony announced the PS5 event that's set to take place on September 16 just a few days ago, revealing in an official blogpost that the showcase is expected to run for around 40 minutes with updates on upcoming PS5 games. The games set to be shown will come from its Worldwide studios as well as its development partners, which could include the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

There are also other already announced games that could make an appearance, and of course, Sony could finally reveal the PS5 price and release date, but there’s bound to also be some surprises in store. Interestingly, we know Square Enix is currently working on a new next-gen action game with the working title Project Athia - could this actually be Final Fantasy 16?

Whether we see any kind of Final Fantasy 16 official reveal or teaser remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem to be entirely outside of the realms of possibility. The next installment in the Final Fantasy franchise is thought to have been in the works for quite some time now, and it would make sense to see it land on the next-gen console. While none of these rumours are exactly concrete - and it's best to take everything with a pinch of salt - it'll be interesting to see if we finally get some news about the next adventure.

In other PS5 news, a new Godfall combat trailer shows off more 4K gameplay on PS5.