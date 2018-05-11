Popular

"Fave new Star Wars" - The first reactions to the Han Solo movie are here

By

Time to get cocky, kid.

It’s nearly upon us. 2018’s big ol’ offering from a galaxy far, far away, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is just on the horizon. But there’s always been a bit of doubt, hasn’t there? Director chaos, reshoots and a trailer delay – it’s had it all. So, how does it stack up to expectations? Here are the first reactions to the Han Solo movie after its world premiere. Mild spoilers follow…

A different tone to previous Star Wars movies

After the emotional baggage we were lumbered with in both Star Wars: Rogue One and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it seems like the Han Solo movie is going to bring the good times and have us grinning all the way through. Arguably the most ‘fun’ Star Wars movie yet? It may well be.

Lando is MVP

Hardly a surprise here, but Donald Glover sounds like he steals the show as Lando. While not on the level of having to step into Harrison Ford’s roguish boots, Billy Dee Williams is still a tough act to follow. Glover’s made the role his own.

Solo sequels?

Disney love a good franchise, don’t they? Even so, I’m surprised that they appear to be going all blasters blazing when it comes to setting up sequels. Still, there’s plenty of time in-between the Han Solo movie and A New Hope. It’s a period we’ll have plenty of time to get acquainted with by the sounds of it.

Stay away from spoilers, y'hear?

Now… this is intriguing. I don’t want to speculate – so read the tweet and get very, very excited.

So far, so positive. If anyone could rescue victory from the jaws of defeat and come out swaggering, it’s Han Solo. The movie drops worldwide on 25 May.

Han Solo’s had a few half-decent one-liners over the years, hasn’t he? Brush up on his (and others’) best Star Wars quotes before shooting off to the theaters this month.

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).