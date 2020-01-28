Fast and Furious 9 trailer teases a rough road ahead for the Toretto fam

If you're quick and angry, you'll be happy to know that the Fast and Furious 9 teaser trailer is here, with a full trailer dropping this Friday, January 31. Check out the teaser below.

In the Fast world, it's perfectly logical for a toddler to learn how to work on cars. I bet he can even overnight parts from Japan, if he has to (that is a very deep cut Fast and Furious joke, please forgive me). It's also impossible for the Toretto family to stay out of trouble, as we've learned from the other eight films.

Dom and Letty may have retired to the idyllic world of fixing tractors on their farmstead, but something sinister lurks around the corner. It seems like Letty knows that something dangerous is coming for the family, as she gives baby Brian his dad's cross necklace, to protect him from "what's coming." I literally have no idea what could be happening to them, but if I still had my Mitsubishi Lancer I'd bet the pink slip that it's got something to do with either Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, or all of the above.

Speaking of casting, we know for sure that Charlize's Cipher is back, and she's ditched the questionable dreadlocks in favor of a bowl cut, thanks to an Instagram post from last September. Instagram has been a treasure trove of Fast 9 casting confirmations, with Vin Diesel personally showing off wrestler John Cena and rapper Cardi B on-set. Despite the above joke, The Rock has confirmed will not be in this movie, but he could still return to the series at a later date.

When we last left our favorite car boosting anti-heroes, Dominic Toretto had reunited with his family after being forced by Cipher to betray them, Hobbs has "retired" to be with his daughter, and Dom decides to name his newborn son Brian. It looks like Vin Diesel will be up to his very thick neck in drama again in Fast and Furious 9, so stay tuned.