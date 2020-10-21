Fast and Furious 11 will be the last movie in the series

Despite Fast and Furious 9 not releasing until next year, it's been confirmed that the series will end after two more installments.

As Variety reports, Justin Lin, who directed Fast and Furious 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9, will direct the last two movies in the franchise. Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel suggested in an interview with GamesRadar sister publication Total Film that Fast and Furious 10 would be split into parts, which we now know will conclude the series. That said, Diesel also said spin-offs are "inevitable," and indeed, Universal reportedly has more than one Fast and Furious spin-off in development at the moment.

Of course, Fast fans won't soon forget the 2019 spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, which starred Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham. And if you're wondering whether Hobbs and Shaw is getting a sequel, you need only turn your attention toward the movie's $760 million box-office turnout for the likely answer.

Fast and Furious 9 was originally set to release back in May of this year, but was delayed all the way to April 2021 in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The F9 delay caused the release of the Fast and Furious video game to be postponed until August 7 of this year.

With F9 still months away, there's no telling when we'll see the tenth and eleventh installments, but it's safe to say Fast and Furious will be a mainstay in theaters for many years to come.

