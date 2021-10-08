Far Cry 7 will reportedly be "online-oriented" as part of a series "shake-up"

Far Cry 7 will reportedly have an "online-oriented approach" as Ubisoft looks to reinvent the series.

In the latest Axios gaming newsletter , reporter Stephen Totilo suggests that while Far Cry 6 might perform well, developer Ubisoft "appears to know a shake-up is needed." Totilo states that his sources claim "the company was exploring a more online-oriented approach for a sequel."

That tracks with information earlier this year, in which Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed that Far Cry 7 could go in "a radically different direction, " taking the entire series to a new place.

While neither Totilo nor Schreier revealed much about the new direction that the series could go in, it's certainly possible that Ubisoft is looking to reinvent Far Cry. The series hasn't changed much since Far Cry 3 in 2012, even with themed spin-offs like Primal and Blood Dragon. In that same period, however, Ubisoft rebooted the entire Assassin's Creed franchise, starting with 2017's Origins, but Totilo points out that other franchises, like Watch Dogs and Ghost Recon, have yet to receive similar overhauls.

In recent months, the company has seen a significant leadership overhaul which could bring major changes to one of its oldest series. After the departure of former Chief Creative Director Serge Hascoet and a number of other executives amid reports of workplace abuse , veteran Ubisoft developer Igor Manceau was promoted into the role last month.

GamesRadar+'s Far Cry 6 review said that the game "delivers more explosive action and adventure than ever before," but noted that it "fumbles some of its more upsetting plot points." According to Metacritic , the game's review scores sit between 75-80, down a decent way on the mid-to-high 80s that previous entries have garnered, with some reviewers that the game doesn't do enough to push the series forward.

