Dan Fogler says Fantastic Beasts 3 is “leading towards this massive war”

A magical conflict is brewing in the world of Fantastic Beasts, though fans will have to hold on a little longer to witness that battle thanks, once again, to the Coronavirus. Dan Fogler, who plays fan favourite Jacob Kowalski, has said the cast can’t wait to return to the wonderful world of wizardry and are “just waiting” for production to begin again.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE , the actor teased some exciting developments that are sure to make Fantastic Beasts 3 worth the wait. Following on from The Crimes of Grindelwald , the sequel is apparently “leading towards whis massive war with the backdrop of World War II, so you can just imagine epic battle scenes are coming.” Wands at the ready, folks.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, the historic confrontation that Harry Potter fans desperately want to see is the one between Dumbledore and Grindelwald – played by Jude Law and Johnny Depp, respectively. Grindelwald’s defeat at the hands of Dumbledore in 1945 became the stuff of legend amongst witches and wizards, but with the first two movies set sequentially in 1926 and 1927, we’ve still some time to go until the epic battle unfolds on screen. With five Fantastic Beasts movies confirmed, though, we’ve no doubt it’ll happen.

Fantastic Beasts 3, which is currently set to reach theatres November 2021, is the first of the franchise to be co-written. J.K Rowling, who penned the first two solo, has been working on the script with Steve Kloves. Aside from Fogler, Eddie Redmayne will also return as zoologist Newt Scamander, along with his friends Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterson), Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), and more. Some new faces are rumoured to appear also, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any word from the Ministry of Magic.