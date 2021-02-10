Fantastic Beasts 3 star says she has no scenes with Mads Mikkelsen

Fantastic Beasts star Katherine Waterson, who plays Tina Goldstein in the film series, has confirmed she has no scenes with Mads Mikkelsen in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3. Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, after Depp stepped away from the threequel in 2020.

Speaking to Collider, Waterson commented: "You know, I hung out with Mads in Venice. We were there at the same time this summer and I'd never met him before and I had a great time with him. He's totally lovely. But that was before he was cast – I think that's right – I think it was just before he was cast and we don't have anything together in the film so I don't know what it's like to work with him unfortunately, but maybe someday we will."

It's quite surprising to find out that Waterson and Mikkelsen won't be sharing the screen in Fantastic Beasts 3, considering its predecessor, The Crimes of Grindelwald, ended with Tina's sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) switching to Grindelwald's side.

Waterson also says she thinks David Yates, who directed the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, and four Harry Potter films, will direct the rest of the prequel franchise, which is slated to be five parts long. "I think he is meant to direct them all," she said. "I think it's very interesting. He's worked very closely with J.K. Rowling for a long time and very few people have access to her because she's quite insulated and so I can't really imagine how it could work any other way frankly."

The currently untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 is set for release July 15, 2022. It’s not the only Harry Potter related installment apparently headed our way, either – Warner Bros. recently appointed a new head of the franchise, and there is reportedly a Harry Potter HBO Max series in development. Until the next chapter in the Wizarding World hits our screens, find out which film took the top spot in our ranking of the best Harry Potter movies.