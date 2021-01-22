Warner Bros. appoints new head of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchise

The Wizarding World could be getting bigger: Warner Bros. has appointed a new head of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Tom Ascheim will now oversee the Wizarding World, Variety reports. Part of his role will include expanding the franchise, though no specific plans have been announced.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros., said: “In Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, we have an iconic franchise and characters that have become a beloved part of the lives of millions around the world.”

She added: “This new management of the franchise highlights its enormous importance to Warner Bros. and the myriad opportunities we see for continuing to engage and delight fans of all ages across the globe. I’m excited for Tom to be leading our efforts and look to him and his team to work across the company to discover innovative and creative ways of keeping the Wizarding World fresh and relevant for years to come.”

As for Ascheim, he commented: “I’ve been an avid Harry Potter fan for years and an admiring observer of how the Wizarding World franchise has been managed… I’m honored to now be leading the very talented individuals and teams who have done such a great job in growing this brand and its meaning and value to fans everywhere. I look forward to going even further in exploring and expanding all of the opportunities we have in this incredible world.”

Whether new additions to the franchise will be just on the big screen, or if we’ll be seeing Disney Plus-style TV shows on HBO Max, remains to be seen. In fact, we don’t even know if any future expansion will involve new films or TV series, although it seems likely. The world of Harry Potter isn’t just limited to the screen – there’s also a stage play named Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as theme parks, the Wizarding World site, and games like the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.

At the moment, the next instalment in the franchise is the as-yet-untitled Fantastic Beasts 3, due for release on July 15, 2022. Last year, Johnny Depp stepped down from his role of the villainous Gellert Grindelwald and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

