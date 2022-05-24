When is Fantastic Beasts 3 on HBO Max? The sequel's streaming release date

Fantastic Beasts 3, officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is finally coming to HBO Max very soon. While last year saw multiple simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases from Warner Bros., including the likes of The Matrix Resurrections and Dune, 2022 has not followed that pattern. Instead, a lot like The Batman, The Secrets of Dumbledore was released as a theatrical exclusive.

But, the good news is that its streaming release date is just days away, so you'll soon be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of your own home. Scroll on to find out everything you need to know about the Fantastic Beasts 3 HBO Max release date.

When is Fantastic Beasts 3 releasing on HBO Max?

Fantastic Beasts 3's HBO Max release date is May 30, which is about 46 days after its theatrical release.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has previously spoken about Warner Bros. movies reaching HBO Max around 46 days after being released in cinemas. That proved true with The Batman, which touched down in theaters on March 4 and was given an April 19 release date on HBO Max.

Of course, this is only applicable to those who have access to HBO Max in their region. Those in the UK, for example, will likely have to wait a little bit longer to buy or rent it digitally or on Blu-Ray – potentially into July or August if something like Spider-Man: No Way Home is any indication. But new HBO Max regions, such as the Netherlands, should have Fantastic Beasts waiting for them soon.

Watching Fantastic Beasts 3 on a streaming service away from HBO Max might take even longer than that, sadly. We'll update this page as soon as we know more. For more, check out our guide to the Fantastic Beasts 3 ending.