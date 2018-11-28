Fallout: New Vegas creator Obsidian Entertainment is teasing a new sci-fi game

As our sister site PC Gamer reported, Microsoft acquired developer Obsidian Entertainment - known by many for Fallout: New Vegas, and more recently for Pillars of Eternity - earlier this month. Not three weeks after the studio's acquisition was announced, Obsidian is now teasing a new game which appears to be a sci-fi RPG.

Visit Obsidian's official website and you'll be greeted with a pop-up bearing a countdown timer and a promise of "a special message" from either Auntie Cleo's or Spacer's Choice, depending on which version of the pop-up you receive. Skip past the countdown, and you'll see one of two images: some sort of laser pistol-looking contraption apparently sold by Spacer's Choice, or some, uh, skincare products from Auntie Cleo's. I realize that doesn't make a lot of sense, so see for yourself:

The countdown's captions are just as amusing. "Auntie Cleo's is not responsible for any physical or mental risks undertaken by viewing the following advertisement," one reads. The other advises that, "By choosing to 'Skip' you agree to view a message brought to you by Spacer's Choice that was found to be 89.5% safe for human viewing."

Obsidian teased the countdown on its Twitter account earlier today, as did Private Division, which, according to its website , will publish Obsidian's mystery game. Not long after the countdown went live, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to announced that a proper reveal for Obsidian's mystery game will air at this year's TGA ceremony on Thursday, December 6. Whatever the studio is working on, we'll get to see it for ourselves before too long.