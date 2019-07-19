How does Fallout 76 VATS work, and how to use it best

Fallout 76 VATS is different to what you might remember. Gone are the slow-mo moments as you casually pick and choose what limbs to shoot at, and in its place is a real time auto targeting system that's just as useful once you master it. The key thing now is that once you activate Fallout 76 VATS it will target the enemy you're aiming at and direct your fire at it regardless of where you're actually looking. It takes a bit of getting used to but once Fallout 76 VATS is on the only thing you need to care about is the percentage chance of a hit - wherever you look or run, as long as it's 90% or more you're almost guaranteed a hit. And, if you unlock the right Fallout 76 perk cards, you can still target specific limbs and parts to cripple and hinder enemies.

Here's how it all works.

How Fallout 76 VATS works

When you go into V.A.T.S. by pressing LB on Xbox One or L1 on PS4, any nearby enemies will appear highlighted in bright green. Time won’t slow down, but you will still get shown the percentage chance you have to hit your foe. You can cycle between different enemies by pressing left or right on the control pad, and press Y or triangle to go into critical mode, where your attack will deal critical damage. Later on you can use the Concentrated Fire Perk Card that allow you to target specific body parts, but to start off with you’re just going to be able to aim for their entire body. Simple, right?

How to use Fallout 76 VATS

Gone are the slow-mo cinematic kills of previous Fallout games, and in this new online world they aren’t coming back. Instead use V.A.T.S. when you’re in a rush as a way to quickly to hit your enemies with an attack without aiming properly. As the percentage chance obviously alters as your enemy gets closer or further away, Fallout 76’s V.A.T.S. system is best used when you don’t have the time to aim and instead want to fire off a couple of pot shots when the percentage chance starts to verge on the 70%+ territory. It’s a gamble about whether those bullets will connect with their target, of course, but at the moment it’s the best way to use V.A.T.S. in Fallout 76.

