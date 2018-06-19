Fallout 4 Holotape Game locations guide

Your Pip-Boy 3000 (Mark IV if you want to get technical) in Fallout 4 is a truly versatile device - it keeps track of your vital statistics, looks after your inventory, displays maps to help you navigate, allows you to listen to the radio, provides illumination so you can see in darkened areas, and much more! But perhaps the most important feature, especially when you need to unwind and forget your post-apocalyptic struggles for a while, is its ability to play games via holotapes.

There are five different Robco Fun games in total you can collect by finding their respective holotapes, and when you try them out you may notice they appear quite familiar as they're based on classics such as Donkey Kong, Missile Command, and Space Invaders. If you want to take a load off and relax with some Pip-Boy gaming time, then this is where you can find them all.

