Fall Guys is finally coming to Xbox consoles later this year, according to a Tweet from the official Fall Guys account.

DID SOMEBODY SAY XBOX?I SWEAR I HEARD SOMEBODY SAY XBOX🎉 Fall Guys is coming to Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One 🎉🔥 SUMMER 2021 🔥RT if it was u that said Xbox pic.twitter.com/Bl13AitmYEFebruary 18, 2021

Fall Guys on Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and Xbox One will arrive sometime in Summer 2021, but there's no set date yet - however, considering the game first released last August, I wouldn't be surprised if it came to Xbox on its one year anniversary. It's great to hear that one of 2020's hottest games will make the summer months even hotter, as Xbox players have been waiting for a chance to compete as six feet tall jelly beans since last August.

Last month, rumors swirled that Fall Guys would come to Xbox Game Pass after the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram flat out said that would happen, but publisher Devolver Digital quickly shut down the claim. And while it may not be coming to Game Pass, it's certainly coming to Xbox, which is great news for those who have been dying to get into the colorful fray.

The announcement that Fall Guys is coming to Xbox consoles comes less than a day after the confirmation of a Fall Guys Nintendo Switch release window , which we got during the latest Nintendo Direct. The Switch release window also detailed this upcoming summer, so my money is still on both console versions releasing sometime in August. Until now, Fall Guys has only been playable on PS4, PS5 , and PC.

There's no word yet on whether or not Fall Guys will get cross-platform support once it drops for Xbox and Switch. It's not cross-platform currently, but with the addition of a handful of new massively popular consoles, Mediatonic may end up making it cross-platform. Perhaps this is how we end the console debate once and for all - with a Fall Guys championship for the crown.