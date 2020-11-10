Fall Guys Season 2.5 brings players new costumes, remixed rounds, and gigantic fans

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is officially halfway through its second season, and a new update is on the way for the midway point. This will include an all-new round type known as "Big Fans."

Big Fans will involve players sending their beans jumping around (what else?) but giant rotating fans in the sky that will do their best to knock you out. The trailer will also boast new costumes, remixed rounds and all new challenges for players to enjoy in the update. Fall Guys players will have to strategically move their bean around the map to catapult them to victory, or else risk getting thrown off the map by a bevy of new obstacles that will do their best to make sure you're sent flying one way or another.

Along with all of the update goodies, Mediatonic has created the Fall Guys Public Issue Tracker, which is a Trello board that will provide players with a place to track issues they're experiencing and help to make sense of improvements to the game. This provides some transparency for the update process and gives players a look into how the game itself is developing.

Fall Guys recently teased an upcoming update with the phrase "Fan Big Yeet Little," no doubt pointing to the brand new spinning fans that will keep the beans on their toes. This little phrase also made reference to the little yeetus (as opposed to the now famous Big Yeetus) that would be hidden throughout the levels.

The second season of Fall Guys kicked off last month, bringing with it a medieval theme. Players can now look forward to more fun coming their way with the midseason update.