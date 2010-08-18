Expendables 2: 18 Possible Plots

In A Nutshell: Sly was talking loud and proud about having Expendables sequel ideas up his bicep-hugging sleeve well before the first one was in the can. So, let’s suppose for now that we’re simply up for more of the same. Even though that's the one thing he says we're not getting.

Who's In It? Exactly the same lot as this time around - including mere cameos once again from Messers Willis and Schwarzenegger.

Pros: Um...well, something else about knocking despots from power. Look, if you liked the first one, you'll be loving this.

Cons: And there's the rub, pretty much, if you didn't.