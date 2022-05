Everything we know about the Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel D&D book

Our next D&D book will be Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, and it's something of a first for publisher Wizards of the Coast; more specifically, its stories have been written entirely by POC creators. Because these adventures visit entirely new worlds inspired by the experiences and folklore of this creative team, it promises a flavor we've not seen before in Dungeons and Dragons books.

Crucially, it leaves room to weave in your own worldbuilding as well. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel (which is available to pre-order for 10% less from Amazon (opens in new tab) right now) has been made with homebrew settings in mind, and each of its 13 one-shot adventures can be plugged into any campaign.

But what does that look like in practice? Strap in - here's everything we know about Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel so far, and how it compares to the rest of the best tabletop RPGs.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel

The Radiant Citadel (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) This 'City of Stories' is said to have been carved from the fossil of a colossal, unidentified creature that's entirely new to D&D. Although the settlement was originally abandoned, 14 civilizations recently came together to reclaim it.

During the book's press reveal, George also stated that the Radiant Citadel is an "ecological paradise" which serves as a reprieve from today's world. That means it shies away from the political backstabbing of other D&D locations.

However, that isn't to say there's no sense of intrigue beneath it all. Tensions flare between the city's inhabitants during the book's first adventure, and the locations you can travel to from the Citadel are far from peaceful.

In addition, 12 of the Citadel's founding societies have been forgotten and lost to time. That allows players to insert any existing setting or homebrew world they like into the narrative.

When is Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel coming out? This new D&D book was recently delayed by a month (slipping from its June 21 release date). It's now due to hit shelves July 19 instead. That includes both a standard cover by Evyn Fong (opens in new tab) and an alternate cover by Sija Hong.

How much will Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel cost?

As with most D&D releases, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will cost $49.95 in the USA and roughly £38 in the UK. You can pre-order a copy of the standard edition at Amazon US (opens in new tab), Amazon UK (opens in new tab), or Barnes and Noble (opens in new tab) now. Alternatively, you can pick up a digital edition of the book for $29.99 from D&D Beyond. (opens in new tab)

An alternate cover will be available for the same price.

What are the adventures like in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel?

Because this book is an anthology with multiple writers, there isn't one specific campaign connecting each storyline together; instead, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is made up of 13 one-off adventures that won't tie players down to a years-long quest. We know bits and pieces about some of these one-shots, and you can find out more below.

Salted Legacy: A comedic first-level adventure by Surena Marie, this story is focused on the Radiant Citadel's vibrant night market as tensions rise between two rival families. Besides forcing you to tackle generational issues that are disrupting this part of the city, it's also something of an icebreaker - it includes light-hearted challenges such as a cooking task that force you to battle human-sized prawns who object to the thought of being eaten.

A comedic first-level adventure by Surena Marie, this story is focused on the Radiant Citadel's vibrant night market as tensions rise between two rival families. Besides forcing you to tackle generational issues that are disrupting this part of the city, it's also something of an icebreaker - it includes light-hearted challenges such as a cooking task that force you to battle human-sized prawns who object to the thought of being eaten. Written In Blood: This is a third-level folk horror by Erin Roberts that whisks us off to the new world of Godsbreath, and it's inspired by the Black experience in the American South. Much like Lovecraft Country, something is very wrong in this neck of the woods - but fortunately, the Proclaimers (a group described as a cross between Bards and Paladins that write down the peoples' story) are on-hand to help.

Shadow of the Sun: Written by Justice Ramin Arman, this 11th-level one-shot revolves around a city state inspired by ancient Persia that is ruled by an angel. Thanks to their increasingly-demanding edicts, resistance is starting to bubble under the surface - and you've got to decide which side you want to be on.

Written by Justice Ramin Arman, this 11th-level one-shot revolves around a city state inspired by ancient Persia that is ruled by an angel. Thanks to their increasingly-demanding edicts, resistance is starting to bubble under the surface - and you've got to decide which side you want to be on. The Fiend of Hollow Mine

Wages of Vice

Sins of Our Elders

Gold for Fools and Princes

Trail of Destruction

In the Mists of Manivarsha

Between Tangled Roots

The Nightsea's Succor

Buried Dynasty

Orchids of the Invisible Mountain

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel - pre-orders

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel - alternate covers

As with other D&D books in the past, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will have a special alternate cover (you can check out the artwork by Sija Hong above). However, it should be noted that you'll need to physically head in-store to buy it. That's because it's only available from brick-and-mortar book or hobby shops.

Sure, we've seen alt covers turn up online before. But it's not a possibility we'd suggest relying on. Although there are exceptions, they're usually overpriced.

It's important to be quick, too. These covers don't usually get a reprint once they're sold, so you're out of luck if you miss them the first time.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel - accessories

Will any accessories be available for Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel (potentially as a cheeky gift for gamers?) Unfortunately, there aren't any details about bonus content yet. However, that isn't to say there won't be any. Considering the length of time between now and launch, it's possible an announcement will drop further down the line.

Namely, we wouldn't be surprised to get themed dice like those seen for The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. It's also highly likely that some Radiant Citadel WizKids miniatures are on the way to tie in with the book's launch. We'll keep you informed as and when we hear more.

