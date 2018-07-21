Every Unbreakable and Split reference in the first Glass trailer you might have missed

Unless you've been living under a rock for last couple of days, you'll have seen the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Glass (above), which was released at San Diego Comic Con 2018.

The third movie in a surprise trilogy, which started with 2000's Unbreakable and continued with Split in 2006, Glass sees Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr Glass, Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, and James McAvoy’s The Horde collide in a psychiatric unit run by new character Dr. Ellie Staple, played by Sarah Paulson.

The trailer itself is one of the best released during Comic Con so far, and is a real treat for fans of either Unbreakable or Split, but there's probably more connections between the two movies in the teaser than you first noticed. It goes without saying that Shyamalan has been thinking about this trilogy for a while and a lot of the references and connections are so subtle, there's no way you'd realise what you were seeing unless someone pointed it out to you.

Luckily for us, YouTuber Flicks and the City has put together an impressive analysis of the Glass trailer, which breaks down every obscure reference and cool nod for your viewing pleasure. I enjoyed it so much, I had to share it with you, so scroll down and discover all the Split and Unbreakable references (and everything else you missed) in the first Glass trailer:

Pretty impressive, right? It just shows how much work has gone into this film already and I can't wait to see the finished project.

