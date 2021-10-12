Epic invites Among Us devs to collaborate as Fortnite finally credits inspiration for Impostors mode

Epic has invited Among Us developer Innersloth to collaborate on "something fun" after finally crediting the hit game for inspiring Fortnite's Impostors mode.

"v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth," the latest Fortnite patch notes read. This is the first time Epic has formally acknowledged the massive influence the game had on Impostors – a game mode that, as our own Alyssa Mercante writes, borrows heavily from Among Us, though it fails to truly replicate its magic .

Impostors was first added to Fortnite back in August, not long after Among Us resurfaced and subsequently exploded as a go-to party and streaming game. It was an unabashed bite at the exact same cherry, and one so blatant that it prompted the folks at Innersloth to share their frustrations with the situation on social media .

Innersloth community director Victoria Tran lamented that "it would've been really, really cool to collab" when Impostors was revealed. "Game mechanics, fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting," she added.

"We didn't patent the Among Us mechanics," Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander said at the time. "I don't think that leads to a healthy game industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though?"

"We never got to talk about how you inspired us," Epic claimed in a tweet sent to Innersloth today.

Nevertheless, Innersloth seems up to collaborate on… something with Epic. The partnership is nothing more than a cute interaction on Twitter for now, but both the indie studio and the corporate giant are apparently on board . Whether this amounts to anything, or anything beyond a skin or another tip of the hat, remains to be seen.