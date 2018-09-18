Emmy winners 2018: Game of Thrones takes best drama once again, while Westworld and Stranger Things also get gongs

The Emmy winners 2018 have been celebrated on stage (or at least passed their statues in a hallway somewhere) and we're left with a list that folks will surely be debating until the Emmys 2019 roll around. Productions both new and old received accolades for their efforts, with a notably strong effort for a certain familiar song of ice and fire.

Game of Thrones took top honors for Outstanding Drama Series for its third eligible row in a year (The Handmaid's Tale won in 2017 before Game of Thrones season 7 was up for consideration) and Peter Dinklage once again collected top honors for Outstanding Supporter Actor in a Drama Series.

Elsewhere in the land of HBO epics, Thandie Newton received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Westworld in its only major win for the evening (though it also got honors for interactive media, makeup, and hairstyling). Our other pop sci-fi/fantasy favorite Stranger Things walked away only with an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for its sophomore season.

On the comedy side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the clear favorite for the night, sweeping up six major awards including Outstanding Lead Actress and overall Outstanding Comedy Series. Not bad for an Amazon Video Original which debuted less than a year ago!

Below is the main list of Emmy winners 2018:

Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader (Barry)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace - American Crime Story)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie or Movie: Merritt Wever (Godless)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Ryan Murphy (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - "The Man Who Would Be Vogue")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Stephen Daldry (The Crown - "Paterfamilias")

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Pilot")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans - "Start")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - "Pilot")

For the full list of all 122 winners, check out the Emmys' official site.