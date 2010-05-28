Emma Roberts signs up for Scream 4

Emma Roberts has been recruited to star in slasher sequel Scream 4 by Dimension Films.

The young actress joins returning Ghostface-survivors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, and has reportedly bagged the role of Jill.

Ashley Greene was being courted for that role last week, but now it seems that Roberts has beaten her to the honey pot.

“I’m so excited to be part of this ground-breaking franchise,” Roberts told EW . “It’s the perfect opportunity for me to do something completely different than I’ve ever done before.”

Returning director Wes Craven also seems pretty excited, adding: "Emma’s talent, beauty, and range will add immensely to the sophistication, intensity, and fun of the Scream franchise as it returns to the screen once more.”

Shooting on Scream 4 is set to commence on 28 June in Michigan.

