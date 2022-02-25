Knowing how to two hand a weapon in Elden Ring is important as certain weapons and builds rely on the added power you get from using both biceps to heft things about. It’s explained in a fairly throwaway manner in the game, so you might have missed it. The exact controls for switching between a one and two-handed weapon stance in Elden Ring are also quite different to that of other Soulsborne games which might be causing confusion. Here’s what you need to do to two hand your weapon in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring two hand weapons explained

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

To change from a one-handed weapon grip to a two-handed weapon grip in Elden Ring, you need to hold Y/Triangle then press RB/R1 or LB/L1. Pressing RB/R1 will cause your Tarnished character to put away whatever is in their left hand so they can dedicate both hands to their right weapon. Pressing LB/L1 will do the opposite, causing your character to use both hands for their left item. Yes, this does mean you can hold an Elden Ring shield with two hands and attack.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Using a two handed weapon in Elden Ring has its own risks and benefits and can affect weapons differently. The main benefit of holding a weapon with two hands is that you’ll gain extra damage, but this can sometimes be at the cost of slower swinging speeds – you might find that you need to better compensate for the attack animations now that the timing has changed.

Depending on your equipment, you might also be trading in less defensive power, making you a lot more vulnerable. If you’re using a basic melee weapon and shield combination, forgoing your shield to two hand your Elden Ring weapons will mean you’re sacrificing the great physical damage resistance that a shield grants. You’ll need to rely on agility much more when two handing a weapon. However, you can also check the defensive stats of your weapon to get an idea of how effectively you can mitigate damage by blocking.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

It’s an oddly complicated control system that isn’t too well-suited to rapidly changing stance in the heat of battle. It is recommended that you practice the necessary button combination for holding your Elden Ring weapon in two hands outside of combat to master it if it’s something you need. We reckon the Samurai is one of the best Elden Ring classes, and is definitely one that greatly benefits from switching between one and two-handing a weapon. All players and classes should give it a try to see if it suits their preferred playstyle, particularly if you’re running a melee build that doesn’t rely on a shield.

