Elden Ring spell damage changes with the weather

Elden Ring players have discovered that your spells can be affected by the game's weather.

Earlier today, the Elden Ring subreddit post featured just below gained a lot of popularity. The post reveals that the spells the player casts are impacted by the current weather — for example if it's raining when you cast a fire-based attack, it's going to be weaker than if you cast it on a clear, sunny day.

This is a pretty fascinating discovery, and really goes to show just how deep and changeable Elden Ring's open world really is. Considering this is the very first time developer FromSoftware has actually done a full-blown open-world game, it's all the more impressive.

We've been seeing all sorts of creative endeavours from the Elden Ring community over the past week or so, and this is just the latest. Earlier today for example, someone became so over-levelled in the first area of the game that they beat the opening story boss in just three hits. Elsewhere, players have discovered that the Beast-Repellent Torch also works on dogs, keeping one of the most annoying enemies in the entire game firmly at bay.

