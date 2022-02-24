Should you accept Melina's accord in Elden Ring or refuse?

You'll meet the Elden Ring Melina character early, but do you accept or refuse her accord? This self proclaimed Finger Maiden makes her offer when three Sites of Graces have been visited, whereupon she'll appear and have a proposition for you. But should you accept it or refuse? When you meet her in the game, you'll have barely been playing an hour or two, and it might not be clear if she's to be trusted, or what implications her offer makes.

As we mentioned, Melina will appear in Elden Ring when you stop at your third Site of Grace. From our travels it doesn't seem to matter which one, just how many. For most players, this encounter will take place at the Gatefront Ruins site simply because of how the Guidance of Grace beams of light direct you around the world.

When you reach your third Site of Grace, this character called Melina will appear and offer you an accord. You, apparently, are maiden-less and she will take on that role for you if you agree to escort her to the Erdtree. However, at this point you'll have no idea what a maiden is, or does, or what this accord actually involves...

However, you really do want to say yes, as not only is Melina how you level up - appearing at Sites of Grace after you agree to help you - but she also gives you the Spectral Steed Whistle, answering the question of how to get the Elden Ring horse, Torrent. So if you don't say yes, you won't be able to spend the Runes you collect on improving your character's stats, and you'll have to walk everywhere. This won't just make things harder - if you think that's just going to be a challenge to try out - you won't be able to reach certain areas or get past some obstacles at all without Torrent. So you really, really want to say yes.

But what happens if you say no to Melina's accord in Elden Ring? Well, obviously there's no levelling up or horse, but the good news is she will reappear every time you rest, so you can reconsider. Once you've met her for the first time you'll get a dialogue option to accept her accord each time you rest at a Site of Grace, so you won't be punished long-term for refusing her.

