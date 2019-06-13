Elden Ring: Everything we know so far about FromSoftware's latest project

The first official reveal trailer for FromSoftware latest game, Elden Ring, finally appeared during the Xbox E3 2019 showcase. With Game of Thrones author George RR Martin collaborating with Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki it's not hard to understand the excitement for this new project from the studio behind Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne. Martin is behind the game's mythos and, as no stranger to dark fantasy, his touch is sure to add something extra special to the worlds FromSoftware is known for bringing to us.

While it’ll still retain the challenging gameplay From’s games bring to the table, the studio is bringing us a new fantasy open-world, with more of a focus on RPG elements. The trailer was pretty elusive in that trademark FromSoftware kind of way, but it seems to point to some kind of disastrous event in a bleak fantastical world. We’ve gathered together everything we know about Elden Ring, from thoughts on a possible release date, to the style and mythos of the game. Read on below to find out everything you need to know.

Elden Ring's first trailer paints a dark fantasy setting

If George RR Martin is known for anything, it’s that he’s good at creating bleak, brutal worlds with complex characters, and the trailer is certainly seeped in that particular blend of fantasy. Cinematic and elusive, we see several different scenes throughout, from a writhing character surrounded by arms, to the cracking shoulders of a downcast figure. And the ominous words of a mysterious narrator ring out: “That which commanded the stars, giving life its fullest brilliance: The Elden Ring. Oh, the Elden Ring. Shattered by someone or something. Don’t tell me you don’t see it. Look up at the sky. It burns.”

A scene flashes before us of a heavily armoured figure beneath a crimson sky, and a golden line made of shattered pieces cuts across the screen. Could this be the Elden ring? The trailer throws up more questions than it answers, but it looks like we’re set for some rich lore which draws inspiration from Martin’s mythological influences. The armour and hammer does bring to mind the vikings, so that could potentially hint at the setting of the game. We’re certainly excited to find out more.

The trailer didn’t give us much to go on, but thanks to an Xbox Wire interview with Miyazaki, we at least know that Elden Ring has been in development for quite some time already. The interview revealed that development began shortly after work on the Dark Souls 3 DLC ended. This means it’s been in the works since 2017. Since this is the first we’re seeing of the game in any shape or form, it’ll likely be quite some time before we get our hands on it, or see any signs of gameplay in action. For now, it's currently due to be released on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

Elden Ring story - what will it be about?

Again, we don't have too much to go on for an Elden Ring story other than the trailer and pieces of information we can get from the Xbox Wire interview. As mentioned above, we know that the Elden Ring has been shattered, and this is having a huge impact on the world. "The Elden Ring is the name given to a mysterious concept that defines the world itself," Miyazaki said. "This Elden Ring has been shattered. The significance of this will be one of the important themes of the game." How very intriguing. The Dark Souls creator also went on to reveal that many creative conversations between himself and Martin was used as a base for Martin to write the overarching mythos for the game world. Miyazaki went on to explain that the mythos proved to full of interesting characters and drama, along with a plethora of mystical and mysterious elements. It's certainly mysterious.

Elden Ring will focus on RPG elements more

Elden Ring is first and foremost described as a third-person action RPG. During the Xbox Wire interview, it was revealed that it will put more of an emphasis on RPG elements, but will still retain the challenging combat and boss fights FromSoftware are so known for. With this in mind, things like a rich lore and narrative are at the heart of the project. Character customization will also be included to add to the role-playing aspect, as well as a whole host of different weapons and play styles. "This title will include a wide variety of weapons, magic, and ways to engage enemies, that make it possible to provide users with a style of gameplay and strategy that suits them," Miyazaki said. "Similar to the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring allows players to design and control their own unique character."

Elder Ring is FromSoftware's biggest game yet

Miyazaki also shed a lot of light on the size and scale of the Elden Ring world the studio is creating with Martin. It's more open-world than any other FromSoftware game to date, and will give you more freedom to explore than you could, in say, Dark Souls. Miyazaki pointed to the open-world feel of the game as its biggest difference, and while there are many definitions of open-world, the studio have tried to approach the game with a large open-field to play with. "Due to this, the scale of the world and its narrative, as well as the depth and freedom of exploration have increased dramatically," Miyazaki explained. "It is without a doubt our biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume." In an interview with IGN, Miyazaki talked more about the open-world nature of the game and revealed that players will be able to travel on horseback, and there'll be will no towns or NPCs to interact with. Instead, it will be littered with ruins similar to those we see in From's other games: “Creating a new type of game is a big challenge for us. If we would add towns on top of that, it would become a bit too much, " Miyazaki said, "so we decided to create an open world style game focused on what we are best at.”