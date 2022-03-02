The Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus and Medallion explained

The Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus requires a special Medallion to use, a key item that'll trigger a rather literal ascension to the realm of the gods known as the Altus Plateau. But how do you get the two Dectus Medallion halves, and is there an easier way to get up there? The reality is that there's no easy way up to Altus, but we know of two routes, so you have the choice of what you're going up against. We'll show you how to get the Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus Medallion here - or how to get around it altogether.

How to use the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring with the Medallion halves

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

To get up the Grand Lift of Dectus at the Northernmost point of Liurnia, players will need two halves of the Dectus Medallion - and finding them isn't very intuitive, though it's not actually that hard to get them once you know where they are.

The left half of the Dectus Medallion is in Fort Haight, in the Southeast side of Limgrave, on the coast beneath the Mistwood. It's a small building barely worthy of the term "fort", with a few enemies and a few rooms before finding a chest with the Medallion half in.

The right half of the Dectus Medallion is a little further in Fort Faroth, a slightly nastier fortress on the Caelid/Dragonbarrow border, East of Sellia and South of the Minor Erdtree. It's not any bigger than Fort Haight, but the enemies are nastier, bat-like harpies that inflict poison. You can fight them, but it might be wiser just to sprint through to the ladder - then just climb up that to the chest and get the right half of the Dectus Medallion.

Once you have them both, head back to the Grand Lift of Dectus and simply walk onto it in front of the statues. You'll get a prompt to "Hoist Medallion", and a cinematic will start where your character lifts both halves together and activates the lift. You can do this at any time from top or below, taking you between the Plateau and Liurnia!

How to get to the Altus Plateau without using the Grand Lift of Dectus

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

If you would rather find an alternative way up, players should descend down to the Liurnia water level and head up the Ravine just North of the lift itself, heading for the cave entrance at the far end marked on the map. This is the Ravine-Veiled Village, a fairly large mine dungeon that rises up the side of the Plateau.

Be warned - though there's a lot of treasures to be found here, it's also a fairly rough climb, with two bosses - a monster called Magma Wyrm Makar that players have to beat to get out the other end (a fight where ranged attacks will help you a lot, incidentally), and an incredibly hard dragon called Lansseux waiting when you get out of the dungeon. Fortunately you don't have to fight Lansseux and can horse ride past him, but it's still a challenge nonetheless.

