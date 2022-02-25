How to beat the Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted boss fight

Knowing how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring will make a tough boss fight (slightly) easier. Godrick the Grafted is one of the first big walls players will hit at Stormveil Castle, and knowing how to defeat him will help you break through to the next phase of the game. Godrick was originally a weakling, but excessive grafting has made him a force to be reckoned with - and if you want his Great Rune, you'll need to bring him down. It won't be easy, but we can show you all the best tips on how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring. This is the first big test, Tarnished.

Godrick boss fight tips and tricks

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Godrick is a devastatingly powerful foe who uses wide-reaching area attacks, bolstered by a mid-match powerup after some impromptu battlefield surgery. For that reason, we've split our advice into his two phases - first the initial battle, then the second half that takes place after the cutscene. Nonetheless, there are some useful tidbits to keep in mind no matter what phase he's in.

To be ready for this fight, you want a weapon that's at least +3, and ideally better than that. You should also have some decent attributes to back it up, as we talked about in our Elden Ring weapon scaling explained guide.

The Site of Grace right outside this boss fight means you can always teleport back after some grinding or exploration. This is actually a really good time to practice against some other enemies - Godrick is a proper pig, and you'll want to do some training first.

Want a friend to help? Down the long central path opposite Godrick's arena (the one with the Troll standing with his back to you) will be a small cellar close to a gold tree with a Golden Seed in it. Inside is an NPC named Nepheli - talk to her and exhaust her dialogue, then do so again at the Roundtable Hold. She'll leave a summon sign outside Godrick's arena for you to use from that point on!

Once you're in, Godrick's attacks are mostly melee strikes of various kinds, sometimes empowered with magical effects that give them a little extra reach. If you can keep him at a distance and use ranged attacks, he'll struggle to keep up with you.

The attacks Godrick uses will either tear through your shield, or stagger you even on a successful block, being so powerful. This is a fight where rolling and evasion are the far better option over simple blocking.

Be careful about the geometry of the arena - there's lots of tombstones and rocks that can get in your way bordering the central path, but Godrick's attacks will cut right through them, so they can't even be used for defence.

Godrick Phase 1

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

On the surface, Godrick in Elden Ring appears to be your standard common or garden golden robed demigod with dozens of arms and a dragon fixation, but he's actually more complex than that. His initial attacks are pretty deadly, and surviving to the halfway point is already a massive challenge. Here's some basic tips on how to get that far.

Once you're in, Godrick will appear quite far back along the path, your chance to use Ash Spirits - we recommend either the Lone Wolves or Skeletal Militiamen, if you've got them. Godrick's attacks can devastate any summon, so having multiple ones appear is better to divide his attention.

Godrick's most deadly attacks have obscure, but noticeable windups. If he's swinging his axe above his head, he's about to be surrounded by lethal stormwinds. If he raises it in both hands with the head pointing down, back away as fast as you can, as far as you can! He's about to do a two-part ground-smash that can kill most players anywhere close to him.

For any of Godrick's jump attacks, the best option is usually to roll straight at him while he's in the air - if you time it right, he'll sail right over you.

Godrick sometimes starts combo attacks that can change unpredictably at key points, depending on what the player is doing. For example, after summoning the storm winds, he might follow up either with a rolling attack, or ranged magic, all based on how close the player is. Don't get complacent - he can always surprise you.

The best time to drink Flasks is after his biggest attacks, like his earthquake ground-smash. There's usually a momentary cooldown which is your chance to heal up and restore stamina.

Godrick Phase 2

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Get him down to half health and a cinematic starts where Godrick decides to upgrade his abilities. Severing his arm off and grafting a reanimated dragon's head on the stump may sound extreme, but now he's got new attacks, and many of his previous moves are imbued with literal fire power. He's got more ranged offence now, but he's still very much a melee boss deep down. Here's some sage advice to help you slay this dragon.

Godrick's dragon arm can breathe jets of fire - that's how he starts phase 2 - but it's so long and unwieldy now that it's possible to get under it and slash him without ever being burned, depending on which attack animation he's doing.

Most of his attacks are now more damaging than ever. If you're ever below three-quarters max health, you're at risk of being one-shotted, depending on your armour and stats.

They're also more elaborate. The ground-smash now comes in three strikes, and has a greater range and shorter warning. That being said, it also seems to be a little more directed in front of him (though those on his flank should still hurry back).

The best strategy here is to keep your distance until he starts trying to use his fiery ranged attacks, then running in once he's locked into that animation to do some damage. He'll probably follow up with an axe swipe to get rid of you, which is your moment to roll away and goad him into more ranged attacks.

Godrick the Grafted rewards

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Killing Godrick the Grafted is a major story moment that unlocks a lot of the further game, but on a more material level, players will get a ton of Runes (we got 20000), as well as the Remembrance of the Grafted, and Godrick's Great Rune. The Remembrance can be brought back to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold and exchanged for either unique weapons or spells (or consumed for more Runes). However, the Great Rune currently does nothing - to unlock its full awesome power, you'll need to know how to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring.

