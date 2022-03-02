All Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations

Finding all the Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations and expanding the Twin Maiden Husks' stock is a huge task, but absolutely worth it. Arguably the best merchants in the game, the Husks' stock is increased by finding all the Bell Bearings and bringing them to the two, and their stock can include an infinite supply of Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones. Who wouldn't want that?! But there's more besides, so we've put together this guide on all Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring.

All Bell Bearing locations and what they get you in Elden Ring

As far as we know there's at least twelve Bell Bearings spread about Elden Ring, with more that can be obtained depending on what happens to merchants in your game.

Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (1): A reward for beating the Crystalian boss fight in Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. Unlocks Smithing Stone (1), Smithing Stone (2), and Glintstone Scrap for sale. Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (2): Found in a chest halfway down the Sealed Tunnel. Unlocks Smithing Stone (3), Smithing Stone (4), and Explosive Stone for sale. Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (3): Found in a chest in the Zamor Ruins, East of the Grand Lift of Rold. Unlocks Smithing Stone (5) and Smithing Stone (6) for sale. Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing (4): A reward for beating the Godskin Duo boss fight of Crumbling Farum Azula. Unlocks Smithing Stone (7) and Smithing Stone (8) for sale. Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (1): A reward for beating the Fallingstar Beast in Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Unlocks the Somber Smithing Stone (1), Somber Smithing Stone (2) and Glintstone Scrap for sale. Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (2): A reward for beating the Crystalian Spear and Ringblade boss fight in Altus Tunnel. Unlocks the Somber Smithing Stone (3) and Somber Smithing Stone (4) for sale. Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (3): Found on a body outside the First Church of Marika. Unlocks the Somber Smithing Stone (5) and Somber Smithing Stone (6) for sale. Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (4): Found on a body just North of the Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace in Crumbling Farum Azula. Unlocks the Somber Smithing Stone (7) and Somber Smithing Stone (8) for sale. Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (5): Found on a body in the abandoned temple on the North side of Crumbling Farum Azula. Unlocks the Somber Smithing Stone (9) for sale. Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1): Found on a corpse in a Gazebo near the entrance of Nokron, Eternal City. Unlocks the Ghost Glovewort (1), Ghost Glovewort (2) and Ghost Glovewort (3) for sale. Ghost Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (2): At a chest at the top of the West stairs after just entering Nokstella, Eternal City. Unlocks the Ghost Glovewort (4), Ghost Glovewort (5) and Ghost Glovewort (6) for sale. Bone Peddler's Bell Bearing: A reward for beating the Bell Bearing Hunter boss that appears at the Warmaster's Shack at night. Unlocks Thick Animal Bones and Hefty Beast Bones for sale.

It's also the case that any special merchants who are killed (by story, by enemies, or even by player's hands) will nearly always drop a Bell Bearing where they stood. This can then be brought to the Twin Husks to effectively recreate the dead merchant's stock, so you can still buy those items even after they're gone.

Of course, the best feature here is that you can buy infinite numbers of Smithing Stones, though they're not cheap, especially the better ones. If you'd rather just explore to find free ones in the overworld, our Elden Ring Smithing Stones guide will reveal where they are.

What to do with Bell Bearings

Any Bell Bearings you find should be brought to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold, a pair of desiccated figures leaning against each other in the dark room just past the hallway outside Ofnir's library. They'll have a very limited stock that occasionally expands on beating certain bosses, but you can speak to them at any point to offer Bell Bearings in your inventory. These little balls permanently expand their stock, and don't worry about losing the Bell Bearings - they have no function other than this, so you should always hand them over.

