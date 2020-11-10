Are you wondering how to eject a Xbox Series X disc? Don't worry, we've all been there. The launch of any new technology always comes equipped with a learning curve that needs to be scaled before you can truly settle in – you do, after all, need to shake off a console generation's worth of muscle memory now you've found one of the Xbox Series X deals to suit your needs. Thankfully, the methodology behind how to eject an Xbox Series X disc is very similar to how it was on Xbox One.

How to eject a Xbox Series X disc

(Image credit: Future / Xbox)

If you're looking at the console head-on when it is in a vertical orientation (which is recommended, to better help with cooling and ventilation), draw your eyes to the little black button to the north of the disc drive. Pressing this button just the once is how to eject a Xbox Series X disc, so give it a little click (and a second or two) and you should see your disc returned safely.

There's an alternative way to eject a Xbox Series X disc, should you want to avoid imprinting any fingerprints on the console. From the main Xbox Series X dashboard or in My Games and Apps, you can hover over the tile for your disc-based media and press the "X" button on your controller. This will eject an Xbox Series X disc, but you'll still need to get up off your couch to retrieve it – it'll feed back into the drive automatically after a few seconds.

And that's it! Couldn't be easier, once you know how. Microsoft's new console has a wide-range of support for backwards compatible titles, so you may want to know what discs work in an Xbox Series X before you go trying to jam any old thing in its drive. If you're wondering what the other buttons on the front of the console do, you're likely looking at the pairing button. Not only does it conceal an IR blaster for universal remotes for Xbox, you'll want to use that button to use your existing peripherals. The Xbox Series X controller and accessory compatibility is far-reaching, and if you're struggling with anything it might be worth checking our guidance on how to pair an Xbox Series X controller.