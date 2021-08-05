EA's still investing in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order series

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been strongly hinted at by publisher EA.

Just yesterday on August 4, developer/publisher EA held financial conference call with investors and the public at large. During the conference call, as chronicled by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad in the tweet just below, EA said that it would "continue to invest" in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order franchise.

EA Conference Call: - Mass Effect Legendary Edition performed well above expectations. - Will continue to invest in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise- Battlefield 2042 was the most discussed new game during June. Trailers received 210m views across all channels.August 4, 2021 See more

This is a pretty strong indicator that publisher EA and developer Respawn Entertainment are working on a sequel to the 2019 action game. In fact, it's just the latest in a very long line of hints from developers and officials that a sequel to Fallen Order is in the works.

Last year in May 2020, EA CEO Patrick Wilson referred to Jedi Fallen Order as the "first title in an entirely new franchise," implying that EA sees Fallen Order as a series rather than a one-off release. Prior to that, Respawn brand strategy director Charlie Houser told GamesRadar+ that the development team would love to continue the story of protagonist Cal Kestis if given the chance.

Fallen Order has been nothing short of a smash-hit success story for Respawn and EA, surpassing 20 million total players earlier this year in June. Even though that no doubt includes players who downloaded the title through Xbox Game Pass, it's a massive success for a single-player game. Here's hoping Respawn gets its wish for another game in the Fallen Order franchise.

If you're still ploughing through Respawn's great action game, head over to our guide on how to find all the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Stim upgrades for more.