EA drops more Star Wars: Squadron teasers ahead of tomorrow's formal reveal

Electronic Arts has dropped a couple of (planned this time, hopefully) teasers ahead of the formal reveal of its new Star Wars title, Star Wars: Squadron, tomorrow.

As Connor reported earlier this week , the new Star Wars game was accidentally revealed by the official Xbox.com website when it was briefly featured in a highlighted spot at the top of its homepage. Despite prompt removal, this is the internet, and evidence was promptly screenshotted and shared widely.

The two new tweets include similar artwork to the accidental reveal we've seen before, with all three image bearing the legend: "Pilots wanted". “Remember why we fly" is the text accompanying one tweet. Here, take a peek:

Pilots Wanted. Tune in tomorrow at 4pm for the reveal: https://t.co/lNhydGz6A5 pic.twitter.com/VkmSJwKLXOJune 14, 2020

“Remember why we fly." Join the official premiere of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday at 8:00 AM Pacific: https://t.co/EeJWzgPTOe pic.twitter.com/B41WhUml9xJune 13, 2020

The reveal itself will debut at 8 am PST tomorrow, Monday June 15, 2020 (that's 11am EST, 4pm UK time) on YouTube right here and the commenter chatbox is already buzzing with excitement:

An anonymous source reportedly confirmed to press that Star Wars: Squadrons is the proper name for Star Wars: Project Maverick and it's coming to PC and consoles later this year. The sources added that Squadrons is about piloting iconic Star Wars ships in aerial and space battles, with both a single-player campaign and multiplayer modes. Industry rumours also points to Maverick being a smaller project, so you probably shouldn't expect another game on the scale of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars Battlefront 2 .

Oh well, not too much longer to wait now! Maybe we'll see a little bit more at EA Play Live next week , too, perhaps?