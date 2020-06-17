EA announces Madden NFL 21 with reveal trailer

EA has officially unveiled Madden 21 with a reveal trailer containing a small sampling of gameplay footage mixed in with cinematics. Likewise, the new Madden is available for pre-order on Origin and - a first for the series - Steam.

As we've expected for some time, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson is on the cover. There are three different editions open for pre-order: Standard ($60), Deluxe ($80), and MVP ($100), and each one comes with pre-order bonuses.

No matter which edition you go with, you get one of 32 NFL Team Elite Packs, five MUT Gold Team Fantasy Packs, and a Uniform Pack.

Pre-order either the Deluxe or MVP edition and get a three-day early access trial. The Deluxe edition includes seven Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Gold Team Fantasy Packs, while the MVP edition includes 12 MUT Gold Team Fantasy Packs, as well as a large Quicksell Training Pack, the Madden Championship Series Ultimate Champion Pack, and a Lamar Jackson Elite Item.

The Madden 21 announcement was delayed at the beginning of the month in order to focus on driving "change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world."

Madden 21 kicks off August 25 on PS4 and Xbox One, and it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with the launch of the next-gen consoles this Holiday season. The game can be upgraded for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X if you buy it on current-gen consoles.

Here's a comprehensive overview including all the new Madden 21 features we know about.