Dying Light isn't on the Switch eShop in Europe due to ban in Germany

Dying Light is out on Nintendo Switch, but you still can't actually buy it on the eShop in Europe.

This is because, as a Dying Light developer Techland spokesperson confirmed earlier this week on Reddit, of the "nature of content the digital version" in Germany specifically. Since Dying Light is banned in Germany, this has had a strange knock-on effect for the game being banned throughout the rest of Europe on the eShop, as the European version of the Nintendo eShop is officially registered in and operates out of Germany.

It's a pretty wild turn of events for the survival horror game, to put it lightly. "We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to remove the ban as soon as we can," the Techland spokesperson writes on Reddit, before reminding readers that the Switch port of Dying Light is still available to purchase throughout North America and Asia, as well as physically.

Dying Light launched on Nintendo Switch just yesterday on October 19 worldwide, except of course in Germany. This version of the game is actually the 'Platinum Edition,' which bundles in the base game and every subsequent DLC addition from Techland, including The Following expansion, as well other Switch-exclusive aspects like gyro aiming and HD rumble support.

Next year though, the Nintendo Switch will see the launch of Dying Light 2. While Techland's horror sequel was originally slated to launch near the end of this year on December 7, it's now due to launch just two months later on February 4, 2022. We'll have a little while longer to wait before we experience the fallout of the first game on the wider world of Dying Light, but here's hoping it'll be worth the wait.

