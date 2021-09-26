Dying Light 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2 will be playable on Nintendo Switch.

The survival horror game will be playable on Nintendo's handheld system thanks to the magic of the cloud. Despite the game's next-gen capacity and size, it will be available on Switch through cloud streaming, just like other big, AAA projects like Control and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

A listing on the Nintendo UK store says once the game is released in February 2022, players can "download a free launcher application to test the game for a limited amount of time" to ensure the connection is fast enough as "a stable and permanent internet connection is required to play it". You'll also require a Nintendo Account to access the cloud service, too.

In related news, Dying Light: Platinum Edition – a port of the original game – is also coming to Switch on October 19, 2021, boasting all four "major DLCs", 17 skin bundles, and features such as "touch-screen support, gyro aiming, motion controls, HR rumble, and more!" (thanks, TheGamer ). Here it is in action:

ICYMI, Techland recently confirmed that Dying Light 2 has once again been delayed . The open-world RPG had already suffered numerous delays since it was first announced at E3 2018, but the previous release date of December 7, 2021, has once again been pushed back, this time by two months to February 7, 2021.

Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, said in a statement that "the team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line", adding "the game is complete and we are currently playtesting it".

"It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it," he added.

To compensate, Techland says there'll be a closer look at Dying Light 2 via "press and content creators" in October.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now scheduled to launch on February 4, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X . We'll find out more at next week's Dying 2 Know Episode 4 which is set to broadcast on Thursday, September 30 at noon PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST.