Dying Light 2 Switch version delayed up to six months

A Dying Light 2 Switch version delay means you'll need to wait a while longer to play the new zombie-evading adventure in handheld mode.

Developer Techland confirmed the release date push in a press release which reaffirmed that Dying Light 2 is still planned to arrive on every other platform on February 4. However, quality concerns meant the Switch version – which runs via a required, persistent internet connection to cloud servers – will take longer to arrive. Techland isn't ready to announce a new release date yet, but the studio is aiming to ship it within six months of the other versions. That gives it a new tentative deadline of early August.

"In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved," the statement reads. "Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game's release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology."

The Switch version of Dying Light 2 was announced in September and was followed by the Switch port of Dying Light: Platinum Edition a month later. That version of the original Dying Light runs locally on Switch consoles, unlike its upcoming sequel.