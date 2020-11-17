Dwayne Johnson shares new look at upcoming Netflix movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

Dwayne Johnson shared a sneak peek of his upcoming movie Red Notice on Instagram.

Red Notice astars Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, and centres on crime prevention organisation Interpol, who issue a global alert (AKA a Red Notice) to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Johnson plays an agent assigned to watch over some valuable art in an attempt to track down the thief – and somehow a talented conman fits into the mix, too.

The new still from The Rock shows him dressed in black and watching over a large golden egg roped off in an art gallery. He posted the picture with the caption: “I give you one of the rare and true priceless artefacts to ever exist – Cleopatra’s Egg. Are you sure you want to steal it on my watch? The FBI Profiler. The World’s Most Wanted Art Thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. Excited for you to see this movie in 2021 — only on Netflix.”

The movie started shooting again in September after the pandemic meant filming had to pause in March, and the project wrapped in October. It’s directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s best known for comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re The Millers . Thurber and Johnson have worked together before, too, on action movies Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.