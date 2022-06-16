Dragon's Dogma 2 is real and "currently in development"

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially in development.

Capcom announced the long-anticipated sequel during a celebration stream (opens in new tab) for the RPG's 10th anniversary event. Returning director Hideaki Itsuno unveiled the news – and a T-shirt sporting the game's logo – himself.

"Sorry to have kept you waiting," Itsuno said. "Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development. Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy. Please look forward to it!"

All we know about Dragon's Dogma 2 is that it's in the works and likely rated Mature, according to the title card shown at the end of the stream. Judging from the reverence Itsuno and his team have for the original, it's safe to assume it'll follow a similar structure, and that's sure to be enough to excite fans who've been waiting 10 years to see more of the eclectic RPG.

Dragon's Dogma fans have had an inkling that sequel news has been coming for a while now. Hopes were most recently sparked by an anniversary website promising a "momentous celebration", though there have been teases and rumors for much longer than that. One prominent Capcom leaker claimed that a sequel was in the works last year, and that it would run on the same engine as Resident Evil Village.

Dragon's Dogma 2 also appeared on a now-infamous list of unannounced games that came from an Nvidia GeForce Now leak. While the company called the list "speculative" and filled with placeholders, plenty of games on the list have since come to fruition, and that list seems to get longer every other month.

Announced just minutes after Dragon's Dogma 2, a Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core remaster is coming this winter.