Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals - how to get them, and the rewards for collecting them

You may have heard about Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals and started wondering what they are. In fact, even when you begin discovering them the game doesn't do a great job of explaining what they're actually used for. That's why we're here to help, as we've played enough Dragon Quest Builders 2 to get a decent handle on how this collectible works. Read on, and we'll tell you how to get Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals, and reveal the rewards for collecting them.

How to get Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In order to earn Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals, you need to find and solve puzzles dotted around the various islands. These are identified by large tablet stones with a question mark on the front and a Builder's hammer coming out of the top, and attached to them you'll find the puzzle set up that need solving. These are normally fairly logical, and involve solutions such as rerouting running water or moving blocks so they're evenly balanced on either side of the area. When you've solved the puzzle a message will flash up on screen to confirm it, then simply interact with the now sparkling tablet stone to collect your Mini Medal.

How do you spend Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you've racked up some Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals, you'll naturally want to start spending and find out what the promised "nice surprise" is for collecting them. You won't be able to do this until you've completed the Furrowfield section of the main story and returned to the Isle of Awakening, so make sure you've progressed far enough on your quest. When you get back there, head to the Mountaintop (the warp point will take you exactly where you need to be) then talk to the Hairy Hermit and select the prompt to Give Mini Medals. He'll happy take them off your hands, then hand over any rewards due and give you an update on how many Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals you've returned so far.

What are the Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals rewards

By dropping off your Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals with the Hairy Hermit, you'll be entitled to collect rewards from the very first medal. As you find more of them, keep bringing them in to unlock more bonuses including cosmetics, items, and recipes. Items will be added to your inventory, and recipes appear in your Builderpedia and at workbenches ready for creating, but to claim cosmetics you'll need to interact with a Dressing Table where you can alter your character's appearance. Here is a complete list of the Dragon Quest Builders 2 Mini Medals rewards you can unlock:

Mini Medals Reward 1 Geeky Specs 4 Player Lyre; Bustlin' Streets Musical Score 10 Bow Tie 14 Midenhall Garb 18 Tunes of the Town Musical Score 22 Moustache 26 Dracky Cap 30 Rabbit Ears 34 Traveller's Tunes Musical Score 38 Cannock Cloaks 42 Bandito Bandana 46 Blusher 50 Songs of Paradise Musical Score 54 Witch's Hat 58 Block Head 62 Red Rose 65 Liquid Metal Shield Recipe 70 Moonbrooke Frock Recipe 74 Mystery Mask 78 Castle Choruses Musical Score 82 Liquid Metal Armour Recipe 88 Mystical Melodies Musical Score 90 Liquid Metal Sword Recipe

