Doom Eternal Cheat codes: where to find the hidden cheat discs

Just like the old days Doom Eternal Cheat codes let you change the game, this time via hidden discs you have to find in the levels. They activate things like infinite ammo, insta-kills and even make enemies pop like confetti. But they can be well hidden, requiring you to find secret entrances and more to reveal them. We’ve found all 14 that are locatable in the main game at the moment, with an elusive 15 disc yet to be found.

While you can replay the game to mop up collectibles and find these in any order, we’ve arranged this list roughly in line with how you’ll progress through the game.

Infinite Lives

Location: Hell on Earth

Effect: Player has infinite lives

Shortly after you jump over to, and climb the hanging train to cross a lava filled ravine you’ll go through a train tunnel and into some corridors with floor tentacles. The secret can be seen in a vent above the door that opens, but you’ll have to go through the door, clear the room and then turn right where you’ll see a red corner with a box that will let you climb into a another vent that will reach the code.

All Runes unlocked

Location: Fortress of Doom

Effect: All Runes unlocked

You’ll be able to get a cheat code disc when you open up new areas in the Fortress of Doom and have two Sentinel Batteries. It’s underneath the tower on the right that you can access via a bridge. You’ll have to use the two batteries to unlock the Original Praetor Suit. Once you do you’ll see a hole in the chamber on the left - back out and be ready to jump or dash to the ledge you’ll fall past. Inside you’ll find the disc.

IDDQD - Sentinel Armor

Location: Cultist Base

Effect: Sentinel Armor is active for whole mission

You’ll find the cheat for Sentinel armor just after you get the Super Shotgun. It’s in the center of an area where you have to kill a series of monsters after punching columns to release them. Once all the columns/monsters are clear you’ll be able to grab the cheat by swinging off the yellow bar and doubling back to the platform it’s on.

Silver Bullet mode - One hit kill on stagger

Location: Doom Hunter Base

Effect: Staggered demons die from a single hit from projectiles, explosion, Flame Belch or Dashing.

Part the way through the Doom Hunter Base level you’ll reach a climbable cylinder. You’re meant to use it to reach another area but on top you’ll find a cheat disc that will activate a one hit kill on staggered enemies.

Infinite Ammo

Location: Super Gore Nest

Effect: All weapons have infinite ammo

You’ll find this extremely useful cheat in the area where you have to place the three colored gore keys. You can see it from the pipe that leads to the Slayer Gate. However, to reach it you’ll have to go to the other side of the platform and jump up from the lower level to access a semi hidden entrance in roughly the same position on the other side.

IDKFA Weapon Mastery

Location: Arc Complex

Effect: All weapons are unlocked and mastered, and all equipment is unlocked

When you jump across this yellow bar a Revenant will smash out of the floor to attack. Once he’s dispatched check the hole for a cheat disc that will unlock all weapon masteries.

Fully Upgraded Suit

Location: Fortress of Doom

Effect: All Praetor suit perks are unlocked

Keep an eye out for this one as it doesn’t appear immediately in the Fortress of Doom. For me it appeared somewhere around the Mars Core/Arc Complex levels but I’m not sure if it’s tied to game progression, or use of Sentinel Batteries in your base. It appears in an air vent above the power core and to get it you’ll have to shoot the small red dot that appears in a window to the right. That will activate a jump pad that will let you get the disk.

Power up mode: Onslaught

Location: Mars Core

Effect: Infinite Onslaught power up is active for the whole mission

This is a quick one to collect after you’ve fired yourself to the surface of Mars as it’s just out in the open around a corner. As soon as you enter the room full of tentacles, through a hole in the wall, turn right to find it by a hole in the floor.

Power mode: Overdrive

Location: Taras Nabad

Effect: Infinite Overdrive is active for whole mission

You’ll find the Overdrive cheat while trying to reach your Crucible (big red sword). The cheat is located not long after a water puzzle and Slayer Gate, just before you climb up to the dead Titan. All you have to do is head up to the right of the gate it’s locked behind and look for a wall you can punch through.

Power mode Berserk

Location: Urdak

Effect: Infinite Berserk powerup on start. Only works on ‘Hell on Earth,’ ‘Exultia,’ ‘Super Gore Nest,’ ‘Arc Complex,’ and ‘Mars Core.’

You’ll find the Berserk cheat - which lets you rip enemies apart with your bare hands - after you’ve aligned the three teleporter rings. Head out of the door that gives you a view of the three rings and look left for a crack you can punch open to reach it.

Famine Mode - No Demon Drops

Location: Neravol

Effect: Demons do not drop health of armor on death

This isn’t a great cheat. You’ll have to fight a Gladiator to get it and it stops demons dropping stuff on death which isn’t great. When you reach the area with the big fire grate and see off the Gladiator, drop down the hole on the right as you face the fire and immediately turn around to catch a ledge as you fall to grab the cheat.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Party mode confetti

Location: Nekravol part 2

Effect: Demons burst into confetti on full body gib, lower body gib, upper body gib, limb loss and fatal headshots.

This is a tricky one to get as it involves falling past an opening you need to break open, so be prepared to reload the checkpoint a few times. At the bottom level of the Soul Spire, where you enter the building, is a small corridor that will lead to a big drop. Look to the left for a ledge you can jump to then look back where you just came from and you’ll see a breakable wall just below. It’s best to dash towards it so you can use the jump to grab the ledge after you’ve smashed an opening.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

One shot stagger

Location: Nekravol part 2

Effect: One hit from projectiles, explosions, Flame Belch, or Dashing instantly staggers demons. It has no effect on unique bosses.

You can get this cheat when you reach the area on Nekravol where you have to smash two chains connected to two titans. When you get to that point drop back down the lift shaft you just came up and look back for a tunnel you can get into.