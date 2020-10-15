The cast for Adam McKay's new Netflix film is borderline unbelievable

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley. That's not just our dream dinner-party guest list, but the cast of Adam McKay's new, actually real movie, Don't Look Up.

The Vice, Big Short, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy director has assembled this dreamboat of players to tell the story of "two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth." Lawrence was attached to the project earlier this year, with a few other names loosely linked with the movie, including Blanchett's. However, now we have a full list for the Netflix movie, which will reportedly film later this year.

The sticking point was reportedly DiCaprio. The elusive Oscar-winner had to weigh up whether he could film McKay's project and his next movie with Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, due to be released by Apple. In the end, the actor found room for both streaming flicks, with Scorsese's next picture filming first.

Netflix no doubt hopes that Don't Look Up has all the ingredients for an Oscar winner. The streamer has yet to pick up the Best Picture gong, but with a cast the likes of which haven't been seen since the Ocean's 11 movies, they certainly seem on for a winner.

Before then, Netflix has a few more Oscar hopefuls in the wings. Coming to the streamer this week is Aaron Sorkin's star-studded The Trial of the Chicago 7, followed by Ben Wheatley's Rebecca, and then Hillbilly Elegy – which is directed by Ron Howard, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, and music by Hans Zimmer... Netflix could be seeing gold way before Don't Look Up arrives. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best Netflix movies on streaming now.