DokeV heads to TikTok with videos dedicated to its banging trailer soundtrack

DokeV has a TikTok now, and it'll likely come as little surprise that the account is leaning pretty hard on one particular song.

The game's official account on the platform launched just a few days ago, but it's already amassed millions of views. If you're expecting a closer look at the creature-collecting gameplay, however, you're likely to be a little disappointed - rather than showcase the game itself, the DokeV TikTok account is focusing in on Rockstar, the catchy K-Pop song from the game's original reveal trailer.

So far, each video shows off one or two of the game's characters performing a specific dance routine to the song in front of some pretty idyllic environments. There's also a closer look at some impressive character customisations - some characters appear in more than one video, but are almost unrecognisable due to their completely different looks, and another clip shows one character rotating through multiple different outfits in just 30 seconds.

Unfortunately, there's no real look at the Dokebi - the name for the game's varied critters - you'll be collecting as you play DokeV. The only partial exception is a dog that runs through one recording, somewhat disrupting the performance unfolding behind it. Sadly, there's no sign of the pineapple-armadillo creature that stole the show earlier this year.

There's no word on a release date for DokeV at this point, but it's set to launch for PC, PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X , and Xbox One.