DokeV guide: Everything we know so far

DokeV is an upcoming creature collecting adventure set in a bright, colorful open-world that has its own distinctive style. First revealed back in 2019, the game from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss has had a change in direction since it was initially announced, and from everything we've seen so far, it looks set to be an interesting and inviting action-adventure that has similar vibes to Pokémon and Yo-Kai Watch in its gameplay. With its own unique anthropomorphized animal creatures, lots of freedom to explore, Korean folklore inspirations, and plenty of minigames and quests to get stuck into, DokeV has quickly become one very exciting upcoming release that's definitely worth watching out for in the future.

After catching an appearance of DokeV during the GamesCom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase, the developers gave us a closer look and revealed more details about the game during the Future Games Show. So if you can hardly wait to learn more, you've come to the right place. Below, we've gathered together everything we know so far about DokeV, including the current release date window, gameplay features, details about combat, and more.

There's no exact DokeV release date just yet. DokeV is currently set to release on PC and consoles, meaning we can expect to see it land on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We don't yet know if it will be coming to both current and last-gen platforms, but there's also the possibility that we'll see it arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, too.

DokeV is an open-world action-adventure and not an MMO

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

When DokeV was originally revealed back in 2019, it was marketed as an MMO. After the trailer launched during Opening Night Live, Pearl Abyss confirmed that the game is now officially an open-world action-adventure, suggesting that the game went in a different direction at some point during development.

In this expansive, eye-catching world, lead producer Sangyoung Kim explained in an interview for the Future Game Show that Pearl Abyss wanted to create a world that feels familiar and similar to reality, that includes aspects of Korean culture. "Rather than making everything feel new, we wanted to make it feel familiar," Kim said. "And instead of feeling like you're playing in a virtual world, we wanted to give the feeling that the world is similar to reality. We're also trying to add lots of metaverse elements as well as many aspects of Korean culture into DokeV and are currently contemplating and planning how these elements can be added in various parts of the game."

DokeV features creatures known as Dokebi

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Creature collecting plays a big part in the gameplay and story of DokeV. As we've seen in the recent trailers and footage during the recent showcases, there are many different kinds of creatures inhabiting the world, from big robotic-looking animals to anthropomorphized dogs and alarm clocks. These cute creatures are known as Dokebi, and they are said to be "spirit-like entities that appear in traditional Korean folktales" and gain powers from people's dreams.

"People have many dreams and the Dokebi ponder about how to make them come true," Kim explained. "They inspire courage and sometimes unintentionally cause trouble, but they are fun friends to have."

The Dokebi do sound quite magical and as you make your way through the adventure, you'll find and be able to collect more and more of them. As Kim goes on to highlight during the Future Games Show, special events for Dokebi can appear when you fulfil specific requirements and there will also be unique storylines to play through in order to collect them. It definitely sounds very intriguing.

What is the story about in DokeV?

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

We don't have too many specific details on the story of DokeV, but as mentioned previously, we do know that creature collecting is at the heart of it. While the adventure revolves around Dokebi, it will also see you set out on a variety of adventures in the world, where you'll meet lots of different NPCs who have their own stories to tell. Along the way, you'll be able to help them with their problems and learn more about them.

DokeV lets you travel around the world in a variety of ways

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

With lots of freedom in the open-world setting, one of the most exciting things shown in the recent gameplay footage was undoubtedly the many ways you can explore in DokeV. From a tiny little car to riding on the back of a Llama, there seems to be no shortage of fun ways to get around. But, as game designer Changkee Nam explains, there will be challenges to complete in order to get your hands on the "many different methods of transportation".

"It's not just the number of things you can ride; we're also making the challenge of acquiring them very fun," Nam said, "and the sense of accomplishment from getting it really worthwhile and satisfying."

DokeV gameplay and combat

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Outside of creature collecting and exploring in style, DokeV will also include different mini-games and quests, along with combat. There are also said to be some elements of customization, such as being able to choose your character's outfit. We still don't know too much about the different quests and mini-games you get stuck into, but Pearl Abyss said during the Future Games Show that there's a "wide variety of gameplay", so it'll be exciting to see more of what's in store.

In terms of combat, the Dokebi will fight at your side against opponents not unlike Pokémon. From the gameplay we've seen so far, it looks like you'll have a variety of moves to dodge attacks, as well as a bunch of different cartoonish weapons to try out - such as a giant novelty hammer and a shark-shaped gun that looks like it fires colorful confetti.

"We tried to embody Pearl Abyss' style of action while simultaneously putting in a lot of effort to make it into a style that could be enjoyed by a larger audience," Nam said. "We want players to be able to move in diverse ways which would allow them to participate in combat openly and with freedom, with slightly exaggerated comical expressions, and be able to attack opponents with their Dokebi friends."

Stay on top of everything on the way with our round up of all the new games 2021.