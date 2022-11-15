Pearl Abyss delays its K-pop infused creature catcher DokeV

After a very quiet 2022, DokeV has been delayed past its original 2023 release window.

DokeV, a new open-world creature catching game infused with slamming K-pop beats and adorable critters based on Korean mythology, was first introduced back in 2019 and relaunched last year. In 2021, we obsessed over the banging music from the trailer, got a look at the vibrant world and energetic gameplay at the Future Games Show, and chatted with the developers about the game's bosses and inspirations. This year, however, has been almost entirely DokeV-free - even the game's official Twitter account hasn't shared an update since January (opens in new tab).

Well, today the South Korean developer Pearl Abyss confirmed reports from MassivelyOverpowered (opens in new tab) and DokeVClub (opens in new tab) that DokeV won't make its 2023 release target, meaning it's now due to launch in 2024 at the earliest. In its latest earnings report (opens in new tab) (cheers, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)), Pearl Abyss explained that it had lost a number of core developers recently, resulting in a delay for DokeV and the upcoming Crimson Desert, which is now slated for release in the back half of 2023.

Pearl Abyss is best known for the popular MMORPG Black Desert Online, which was originally released back in 2015 and is still active today. Crimson Desert was originally planned as a prequel to Black Desert Online, but it's now being billed as a single player game set in the same universe. Pearl Abyss indicated in its earnings call that priority is being placed on Crimson Desert over DokeV.

