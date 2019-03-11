Does this Captain Marvel continuity error prove Nick Fury is hiding something?

Nick Fury can be a hard man to read. After all, even his secrets have secrets. But there’s a Captain Marvel continuity error that takes the biscuit – or should that be toast? If you’ve seen the new Marvel movie, you know the future Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. opens up to Carol Danvers about one of his greatest fears: Diagonal toast. Now, thanks to evidence presented by one eagle-eyed fan, we now know Fury (even his mum calls him Fury) is either the world’s best liar, has overcome his toastphobia, or - whisper it - is secretly a Skrull. Spoilers to follow…

Remember when Captain Marvel and Nick Fury have a powwow at Pancho’s over how you can tell who is and isn’t a Skrull? Fury is asked to give up one of his biggest secrets to “prove” to Carol he is who he says he is. “If toast is cut diagonally, I can’t eat it,” he says.

Now, fast forward (or should that be rewind?) a few years to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Sneak a peek at the video below and go to the 25-second mark. See what Fury’s doing there? He’s making a sandwich and cutting his bread (dun-dun-dun) diagonally.

This incredible piece of detective work was uncovered by Redditor PowerRangersLOL, but what could it mean? Of course, we could see it as a flub; something that no one had thought to go back and check. After all, who’s combing through every MCU movie frame-by-frame to check the eating habits of Nick Fury?

Still, if you’re so inclined, this could very well be all the evidence you need to prove modern-day Fury is indeed a Skrull. We know that the Skrulls aren’t the big baddies we were expecting in Captain Marvel, but that doesn’t mean Fury can’t have a Skrull stand-in while he goes deep, deep undercover elsewhere.

Naysayers may point to the fact that he’s making a sandwich out of bread rather than crispy toast, but it’s a fun theory all the same. Maybe the real Nick Fury wasn’t one of the people who died in Infinity War and, instead, the real deal is out there, skulking about in the shadows and plotting Thanos’ downfall. Wouldn’t that be the greatest Avengers 4: Endgame twist ever? And we wouldn’t have known about it if it wasn’t for Fury having a quick bite to eat.

