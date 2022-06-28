Sam Raimi explains why John Krasinski was cast as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi has explained why John Krasinski appears as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor has a cameo appearance in the film as part of the Illuminati – but is quickly killed off by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

"It's so funny that [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] cast John because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi said in the film's audio commentary (H/T CBR.com (opens in new tab)). Krasinski was a very popular fancast for the role prior to his MCU debut.

But, it seems we probably can't expect the actor back in the MCU again, as the appearance was meant as a shout out to fans. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true,'" Raimi added. "I've always really enjoyed all of his performances."

A Fantastic Four movie is in the works from Marvel, but no casting information has been revealed about the project just yet. Judging by Raimi's comments, we can safely assume that we'll be seeing an all-new Reed Richards when the film eventually arrives.

Writer Michael Waldron has also revealed in the audio commentary that the film originally had a much darker ending. "Strange gets trapped in that [incursion] universe," he explained. "And then [Sinister Strange] turns around, and the third eye opens." In the finished movie, the main version of Strange makes it safely back to the 616 Marvel universe – so the MCU as we know it – though still discovers he has developed a third eye.

