Disney Plus UK is out now - here's how to sign up and get the best deal

Disney Plus UK has finally arrived, and now you can fill your boots with as much Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars as you can stomach. Considering the state of the world right now, it couldn't have arrived at a better time. Excuse us while we do a happy dance.

Disney Plus UK has two sign-up options; you can either pay on a monthly basis at £5.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial to go along with it) or you can opt for a year-long membership at £59.99. That yearly deal is around £12 cheaper than paying month-by-month. In other words, it gives you two free months for your trouble. Which isn't bad value for money, all things considered - particularly if you're stuck inside and need a way to entertain yourself or the kids at home.

Still on the fence? We'd recommend grabbing the Disney Plus free trial to get a feel for the service. It lasts for seven days and gives you access to everything on Disney Plus UK, giving you a better idea of whether it's for you or not.

Naturally, there are a few reasons to stay signed up after the free trial is over. For example, live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian will be appearing on the service week by week (you can see The Mandalorian release schedule here), accompanied by 30 seasons of the The Simpsons. A variety of Marvel, Disney, Fox, National Geographic, and Pixar films are also available to subscribers. That's a whole lot of content to binge your way through.

Because a lot of us are stuck indoors at the moment, Disney Plus has certainly come at the right time. I'm sure we could all do with a bit of cheering up, and nothing's better at that than Disney.

Alright, so it's not ideal that we've had to wait four months more than everyone else (the US got Disney Plus in November). However, that gives us a heads-up on what to expect. As demonstrated by the American and Australian versions of Disney Plus, there are hundreds of TV shows, movies, and documentaries to enjoy here - including every episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Avengers films, and a whole lot more. In addition, hot shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier are set to arrive in the next year or so.

For more info on everything the service offers, don't forget to check out our guide to grabbing a Disney Plus sign-up . And if you want to bring the magic off the screen? Don't miss our write-up on the Disney Villainous board game and Disney Villainous expansions. They're the perfect way to keep yourself amused when you're not watching Disney Plus.

What will be on Disney Plus?

Worried that Disney Plus will be a bit bare? Don't be. It's stuffed with hundreds of hours of content, and most of it is very compelling. Alongside The Simpsons and Mandalorian, there's also every Disney movie you can think of rubbing shoulders with Pixar films such as Toy Story, Marvel flicks from the MCU (including every instalment of the Avengers), X-Men, all of Star Wars, detailed looks at the Disney parks, a series from Jeff Goldblum, and more than we've got room for here. Better still, most of those seem here to stay. You see, unlike so many other streaming services, Disney owns the rights to all of the above. That means they don't have to give them to a rival when the license expires (which is why shows like Friends come and go on Netflix).

There's plenty coming over the next year, too. Besides Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're also getting a Loki show and a series starring Scarlet Witch and Vision - otherwise known as 'WandaVision'. Then there's The Mandalorian season 2 which is set to arrive at the end of 2020. And beyond that? Well, there's even more on the way. An Obi-Wan series is in the works, as is a Hawkeye show. She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are coming to TV screens as well, followed closely by Home Alone and Night at the Museum reboots. In short, you'll have plenty of reason to keep tuning in.

Which devices are compatible with Disney Plus?

Wondering how to actually start watching Disney Plus? It's easy. Like so many other streaming services, it's available as an app on Smart TVs that you'll download just like Netflix, Now TV, or Amazon Prime. If you've got an older screen, you can grab it on the likes of a Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick.

For a more comprehensive list of where you'll find Disney Plus, check out our handy guide below:

Samsung devices (includes Smart TVs)

LG devices (includes Smart TVs)

Sony Smart TVs using Android

iOS smartphones and tablets (iPhone, iPad, etc)

Android smartphones and tablets (e.g. Samsung Galaxy)

PS4

Xbox One

Roku devices

Fire TV sticks

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Web browser

Chromebooks

