Disney Plus free trial - how and where to get one

If you'd rather try things out before you commit to a Disney Plus sign-up (which is very reasonable, by the way), the Disney Plus free trial is in your corner. Available on all standard memberships, this provides you with seven days of the new streaming service free of charge. Seeing as we're a bit spoilt for choice when it comes to TV on demand, that's no bad thing - getting your hands on all of them would cost a small fortune, so being able to test the waters is pretty sensible.

Disney Plus deals (Image credit: Disney, Verizon) Get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon

Verizon's giving you 12 months of free Disney Plus with their data plans, not to mention a few other excellent extras.

And you'll have plenty to keep you busy over the course of your week-long Disney Plus free trial. The House of Mouse's new service is packed with over 600 TV shows, films, and documentaries to go with hot new ideas like live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian . You'll even get access to National Geographic content, a peek behind the curtain at Disneyland, Jeff Goldblum's reality show (The World According to Jeff Goldblum), plus every single episode of The Simpsons, not to mention new Marvel miniseries like Loki, Hawkeye, and Wandavision in the near future. It's an exhaustive list, and more is on the way. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial's up if you don't want to be charged.

Luckily, it's not going to break the bank if you do decide to invest. US users can get it for $6.99 per month, Canadian and Australian viewers are able to pick up Disney Plus for $8.99p/m, and New Zealand viewers can get involved at $9.99p/m. Speaking of the US, this cheap Disney Plus deal bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ together for $12.99. That's fantastic value for money - it's the same cost as a month of Netflix, except you're getting three times the amount of content. Although you don't get a Disney Plus free trial with that particular offer, you can always register for the standard membership's seven-day trial first, cancel the subscription before any payment is taken, and sign up for the other bundle afterwards.

Click on the link below to get your hands on that Disney Plus free trial.

Disney Plus free trial

If you're still wary of signing up to Disney Plus or you just want to see what all the fuss is about, this free trial should scratch that itch.View Deal

We've got no word on pricing in the UK and Europe at large yet, but we'll find out soon thanks to its March 31 2020 release date in those territories. What's more, every country will get a seven-day free trial.

Can you get more than one Disney Plus free trial?

(Image credit: Disney)

Sadly, no - you can't get more than one Disney Plus free trial. Unsurprisingly, your Disney Plus free trial has a catch. Because you need to sign up with a form of payment, you won't be able to use a different email addresses unless you have multiple payment accounts as well. And unless you remember to cancel those bonus sign-ups, you'll end up paying multiple times. As such, be mindful of when you activate your Disney Plus free trial. You won't get another one, so don't waste it!

What's included in the Disney Plus free trial?

(Image credit: Disney)

The answer is simple: everything. Although Disney Plus is late to the game when it comes to streaming services, it's arguably one of the most appealing out there. Besides all the Disney movies/shows you know and love, it also offers Fox content (including National Geographic documentaries), original Marvel shows in the near-future such as Loki, and unique Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian. Because it's around half the price of competing services such as Netflix, it's also pretty great value.

How to cancel Disney Plus after the free trial

(Image credit: Disney)

Fortunately enough, canceling your Disney Plus subscription (before you start paying or after) is pretty easy. What's more, it'll end after your current billing period. Simple, right?

This is how to get it cancelled:

Log into Disney Plus

Click on your user profile (it's in the upper right-hand side)

Select 'Account'

Select 'Billing details'

Click 'Cancel Subscription' (it's on the right-hand side)

Click 'Complete Cancelation'

And that's it. You're done! You can now carry on with your life. Just remember, you're allowed to cancel before your seven-day Disney Plus free trial is up - it'll stop after those seven days are over.