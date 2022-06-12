Diablo 4 shows off Necromancer class with new gameplay

Blizzard has confirmed that the final Diablo 4 class that'll be sitting around the campfire when you boot up the action-RPG is the Necromancer. Alongside the Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Rogue, we now know every class available for character building when the game comes out next year.

The devs have revealed the last Diablo 4 class in a new trailer showing what the Necromancer is all about. If you've played a swathe of previous Diablo games, it's the Necromancer as you know it, with plenty of attacks focusing around raising an army of the undead to do the dirty work for you. Mind you, the Necromancer has more than magic to defend themselves with, as they also wield a scythe to strike low any demon in their path.

Blizzard has also taken the time to reflect on how Sanctuary will offer you an open-ended adventure in a new blog (opens in new tab). On your trips, you'll stumble across Strongholds that you can liberate to open up new friendly towns and not-so-friendly dungeons, of which there are over 150. There are also local events, which can be tackled solo or with other roaming players who may be nearby.

Speaking of social gaming, Blizzard has designed Diablo 4 to be played with a party of pals or by yourself. "Barriers have been removed to now allow players at different character levels, or different points in the story, to form a party and be rewarded while playing together," senior community manager Adam Fletcher says. "Players across different platforms can seamlessly join games with each other through cross-play.

"But if battling your fellow adventurers is more your forte, Mephisto's hatred has cursed certain areas of the world, creating PVP zones where battles take a turn. Once players mark themselves as "hostile," these high-risk, high-reward areas of Sanctuary allow players to take a swing at others for their valuable loot. But be warned. This also opens you up to being swung at."

Blizzard has also pulled the curtain back on Diablo 4's endgame. You've got Nightmare Dungeons that feature enhanced dangers and added difficulty "in the form of new objectives and afflictions to the dungeon". Then there's the Tree of Whispers, which offers "frequently cycling world objectives and bounties that deliver rewards of Legendary gear, experience, crafting materials, and more". Once you hit max level, the Paragon Board unlocks, featuring hundreds of optional paths to further customise your build.

Diablo 4 releases next year on next-gen consoles alongside the previously announced platforms. It looks like you'll get to play the new Diablo game earlier, though, as pre-registrations for a Diablo 4 beta are currently open on the official website.

If you've been burned by Diablo Immortal's microtransactions, you may be pleased to know that Diablo 4 is focusing on PC and console players with cosmetic-only purchases.

Head over to our Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage report for a complete tracker of everything that's been announced from the presentation so far.