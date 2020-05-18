Destiny 2's latest community quest, The Lie, has been halted by an annoying bug

Destiny 2 players finished the community portion of The Lie quest over the weekend, but many players can't continue with the quest on their own due to a pesky bug.

The first step of The Lie required players to complete the Seraph Tower event approximately a bazillion times - albeit only a fraction of a bazillion after the quest received a much-needed nerf . The Destiny 2 community polished that off over the weekend and was eager to move onto the individual portion of the quest, but as community manager DMG04 explained on Twitter , many have hit a bug halting progress.

"If you're respawned at Eris when interacting with The Lie quest node on the Moon, you're in a bugged state," he said. "Will investigate first thing in the morning, and get you updates asap. If you're getting through this step without issue, let us know."

It's unclear what triggers this bug, so for now it seems to be luck of the draw. Whatever the problem is, hopefully it's fixed soon. The infamous Felwinter's Lie shotgun is waiting at the quest's finish line, and PvE and PvP players alike are eager to get their hands on it. Besides, the last thing the game needs right now is another bug blocking quest progress, especially after the joint grind that went into The Lie, and especially with Season 10 rapidly going down in history as one of the game's weakest periods.