Destiny 2 weekly reset times: Here's when activities reset and what that means for Shadowkeep

The three strongest forces in Bungie's universe are the Light, the Darkness, and the Destiny 2 weekly reset times. Like most MMOs, Destiny 2 uses a weekly schedule to switch up activities and reset loot, so you'll want to know the Destiny 2 weekly reset times when you're planning your grinds. So, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the week-to-week goings on of Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 weekly reset times
- US West Coast: 10am PT every Tuesday
- US East Coast: 1pm ET every Tuesday
- UK: 6pm GMT every Tuesday
- Europe: 7pm CET every Tuesday
Which activities reset?
You can access all the activities in Destiny 2 whenever you want, but most of them only award one round of Powerful loot each week. Once you complete them, you'll need to wait for reset before looting them again. However, you can continually grind some activities for normal, non-Powerful loot, like Crucible matches and normal Strikes.
Powerful loot from the following activities is affected by the weekly reset:
- 3x Heroic Strike completions
- 4x Rotation and 4x Core Crucible match completions
- 3x Gambit match completions
- Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounty turn-ins
- Nightfall: The Ordeal completions
- Nightfall: The Ordeal 100K score
- Nightmare Hunt completions
- Vex Offensive completions
- 2x Vex Invasion Overlord kills
- Ikora's Vex Components
- Weekly story missions
- Weekly Clan XP engrams
- Planetary Flashpoints
- Raids (Garden of Salvation)
- Dungeons (Moon dungeon TBA)
In addition to loot, the Destiny 2 weekly reset times indicate when certain activities receive a refresh. Every reset changes the three featured Nightmare Hunts, for example, as well as the Strike used in Nightfall: The Ordeal. Planetary Flashpoints and Heroic Strike elements also change on a weekly basis.
