Destiny 2 weekly reset times: Here's when activities reset and what that means for Shadowkeep

The three strongest forces in Bungie's universe are the Light, the Darkness, and the Destiny 2 weekly reset times. Like most MMOs, Destiny 2 uses a weekly schedule to switch up activities and reset loot, so you'll want to know the Destiny 2 weekly reset times when you're planning your grinds. So, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the week-to-week goings on of Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 weekly reset times

US West Coast: 10am PT every Tuesday

10am PT every Tuesday US East Coast: 1pm ET every Tuesday

1pm ET every Tuesday UK: 6pm GMT every Tuesday

6pm GMT every Tuesday Europe: 7pm CET every Tuesday

Which activities reset?

You can access all the activities in Destiny 2 whenever you want, but most of them only award one round of Powerful loot each week. Once you complete them, you'll need to wait for reset before looting them again. However, you can continually grind some activities for normal, non-Powerful loot, like Crucible matches and normal Strikes.

Powerful loot from the following activities is affected by the weekly reset:

3x Heroic Strike completions

4x Rotation and 4x Core Crucible match completions

3x Gambit match completions

Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounty turn-ins

Nightfall: The Ordeal completions

Nightfall: The Ordeal 100K score

Nightmare Hunt completions

Vex Offensive completions

2x Vex Invasion Overlord kills

Ikora's Vex Components

Weekly story missions

Weekly Clan XP engrams

Planetary Flashpoints

Raids (Garden of Salvation)

Dungeons (Moon dungeon TBA)

In addition to loot, the Destiny 2 weekly reset times indicate when certain activities receive a refresh. Every reset changes the three featured Nightmare Hunts, for example, as well as the Strike used in Nightfall: The Ordeal. Planetary Flashpoints and Heroic Strike elements also change on a weekly basis.